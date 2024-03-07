Trading of embattled New York Community Bancorp halted on NYSE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Trading in New York Community Bancorp was halted Wednesday with negative news of the company expected after the embattled lender's stock price nose-dived to a new low.

The New York Stock Exchange halted trading at 12:34 pm local time with shares down more than 42 percent at $1.86 following a Wall Street Journal report that NYCB was seeking to raise capital. The bank's woes stem from weaknesses in commercial real estate and in its internal controls.

Shares of the bank have fallen more than 80 percent since NYCB released quarterly results on January 31.

The Wall Street Journal reported that representatives for the bank were engaging investors to try to shore up the lender, but that "there is no guarantee there will be a deal," according to the publication.

NYCB did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The bank's travails have sparked comparison to Silicon Valley Bank and other lenders that were felled about a year ago after suffering a run on deposits amid doubts about their viability.

NYCB reported a surprise $252 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The bank, which is based in Hicksville, New York, set aside significant allowances for credit losses due to weakness in the multi-family portion of its commercial real estate portfolio.

The bank last week also disclosed "material weaknesses" in internal controls as its CEO exited suddenly.

Founded 165 years ago, NYCB was listed at the end of 2023 as the 28th largest US bank in terms of assets by the Federal Reserve.