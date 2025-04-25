Open Menu

Tradition Stokes Pollution At Myanmar 'slash And Burn' Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Tradition stokes pollution at Myanmar 'slash and burn' festival

Pekon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A charred Myanmar hillside is wreathed by flames, spewing ochre smoke that smothers out sunlight in an apocalyptic scene.

But the villagers who set it ablaze dance below in a ceremony celebrating the inferno as a moment of regeneration and hope.

"It's a tradition from our ancestors," said Joseph, a youth leader from Tha Yu village in Myanmar's eastern Shan state.

"It's the only way we survive," added Joseph, who goes by only one name.

Every year between January and April, Southeast Asia is plagued by smog from farmers lighting fires to clear land, emitting microscopic PM 2.5 pollution that lines the lungs and enters the bloodstream.

Myanmar residents lose 2.3 years of life expectancy as a result of pollution from farming fires and other sources, according to analysis of 2022 data by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

Since a 2021 coup, the country has been riven by a civil war between the military and a patchwork of anti-coup partisans and ethnic minority armed groups, leaving the toll from pollution largely ignored.

But in Tha Yu village there are additional tensions -- between the old ways of agriculture and new knowledge about environmental risks.

"We don't have any other work or opportunities in our region," said Joseph, 27, as haze swallowed the hills behind him, scorched to make way for paddy rice, chilli and corn.

"So we are forced into this tradition every year."

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

7 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago

More Stories From World