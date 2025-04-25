Tradition Stokes Pollution At Myanmar 'slash And Burn' Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Pekon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A charred Myanmar hillside is wreathed by flames, spewing ochre smoke that smothers out sunlight in an apocalyptic scene.
But the villagers who set it ablaze dance below in a ceremony celebrating the inferno as a moment of regeneration and hope.
"It's a tradition from our ancestors," said Joseph, a youth leader from Tha Yu village in Myanmar's eastern Shan state.
"It's the only way we survive," added Joseph, who goes by only one name.
Every year between January and April, Southeast Asia is plagued by smog from farmers lighting fires to clear land, emitting microscopic PM 2.5 pollution that lines the lungs and enters the bloodstream.
Myanmar residents lose 2.3 years of life expectancy as a result of pollution from farming fires and other sources, according to analysis of 2022 data by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
Since a 2021 coup, the country has been riven by a civil war between the military and a patchwork of anti-coup partisans and ethnic minority armed groups, leaving the toll from pollution largely ignored.
But in Tha Yu village there are additional tensions -- between the old ways of agriculture and new knowledge about environmental risks.
"We don't have any other work or opportunities in our region," said Joseph, 27, as haze swallowed the hills behind him, scorched to make way for paddy rice, chilli and corn.
"So we are forced into this tradition every year."
