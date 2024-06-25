Traditional Turkish Archery Hits The Mark In South Africa
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Traditional Turkish archery is becoming popular in cities in South Africa, a country with a diverse society and blend of cultures.
A few minutes’ drive from Johannesburg’s city center is Winchester Hills, a suburb with an archery school that teaches and promotes traditional archery.
“In South Africa, archery is starting to attain popularity among all the sports, and Turkish archery is starting to become popular,” Huthaifa Hassan, an instructor and director of the Home of Archery School, told Anadolu at his office in Winchester Hills.
Several bows, arrows and other equipment are neatly lined on the walls in his office, while an archery board is set up outside, where he often practices before going to the range.
Traditional Turkish archery was listed by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as part of humanity’s Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2019.
Hassan said he was fortunate to have been selected by the Yunus Emre Institute in South Africa in 2022 to travel to Türkiye and attend a traditional Turkish archery workshop and education program, which has now shaped him into a master bowman.
Besides having his own school, he also teaches archery courses at the International Maarif School in Johannesburg.
Some of Hassan’s students recently dazzled spectators at a children’s event held at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the capital Pretoria.
Young students and adults attending the Youth Day event were given archery lessons, and some had the chance to shoot at targets on makeshift boards.
While traditional Turkish archery is now popular in South Africa, Hassan said they also teach the modern form of archery at his school.
“I love archery. It keeps me fit and focused,” a young student at the Home of Archery told Anadolu.
- Growing interest in Turkish culture
Abdulaziz Yigit, director of the Yunus Emre Institute in South Africa, told Anadolu that their institute also teaches courses in archery, which are drawing more and more people.
“There is growing interest in Turkish culture in South Africa. Turkish series are broadcast on local television, and many Turkish institutions have been established in the country,” he said.
Traditional Turkish archery is practiced both on foot and horseback, and has been shaped into a sport over the centuries with its various principles, rules, rituals and social practices.
On foot, it includes flight shooting, long-distance shooting, darp (pounding) shooting, puta shooting and performance shooting.
Yigit said since the institute was established in South Africa in 2017, they have taught hundreds of students the Turkish language and art.
He said many people have shown an interest in taking the Turkish language courses for various reasons. Some want it for business communication and others want to join higher education institutions in Türkiye.
The institute, which promotes cultural relations by coordinating with local South African cultural institutions, teaches several courses, including calligraphy.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese New Energy Enterprises maintain optimism amid EU tariff increase on EVs18 seconds ago
-
Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades25 seconds ago
-
Kremlin says 'preparing' for India's Modi to visit Russia11 minutes ago
-
WHO says mpox cases on rise in Africa11 minutes ago
-
60,000 copies of the Holy Quran distributed to Pilgrims in Madinah in two days21 minutes ago
-
KFSH&RC to Host Mechanical Circulatory Support Conference in Riyadh on June 27-2941 minutes ago
-
Gaza officials say Israeli strike killed 10 relatives Palestinian group's chief1 hour ago
-
UK rolls out lavish welcome for Japanese royals as state visit begins1 hour ago
-
Zaccagni joy but Italy remain unsure of Euro 2024 title credentials1 hour ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 brings back first samples from moon's far side to Earth2 hours ago
-
Children's books top copyright export deals at Beijing Int'l Book Fair2 hours ago
-
Chinese Consul General in Jeddah commends successful Hajj season2 hours ago