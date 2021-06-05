UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traditional Turkish Handcraft Workshops To Begin In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:32 PM

Traditional Turkish handcraft workshops to begin in South Africa

The Yunus Emre Institute in South Africa said it will bring the Turkish art experience closer to the continent next week when it starts workshops to teach those interested in producing traditional Turkish handcrafts

JOHANNESBURG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) -:The Yunus Emre Institute in South Africa said it will bring the Turkish art experience closer to the continent next week when it starts workshops to teach those interested in producing traditional Turkish handcrafts.

"Students have shown great interest and started registration on June 1 for our first workshop commencing next week," coordinator Gokhan Kahraman in Johannesburg told Anadolu Agency.

Kahraman said for the first time the institute will conduct workshops to teach Turkish tile and ceramic art, mosaic art, woodcarving and ebru marbling.

The institute, which also teaches the Turkish language and promotes cultural relations, previously taught only Ottoman Turkish calligraphy as an art form but it has expanded with five new art courses.

"Calligraphy is the foundation for most of our art courses because after learning it you can do all forms of art much easier," institute art teacher Refik Carikci told Anadolu Agency.

The engineer by profession who moved to South Africa more than 10 years ago, has practiced calligraphy for 37 years and teaches at the cultural center.

The passionate artist said when one learns calligraphy, it teaches patience while doing other forms of art such as woodcarving.

He said calligraphy gives an artist a flexible hand.

It is the artistic practice of handwriting using alphabets of Islamic heritage countries, including Arabic, Ottoman and Persian calligraphy.

Related Topics

Johannesburg South Africa June All Arab

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces &#039;Most Beautiful Captive-Bred ..

10 minutes ago

VC IUB for showing responsibility towards Earth in ..

5 minutes ago

Lok Virsa organizes screening of film"Justice Leag ..

5 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center opens at LCCI

5 minutes ago

Indian Tech Ministry Issues Last Warning to Twitte ..

7 minutes ago

Sui Gas scheme inaugurated in Dodher Thandhkoi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.