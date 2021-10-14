UrduPoint.com

Traditional Values Remain Russia's Key Moral Pillar Despite Criticism - Putin

Traditional family values are often controversial and criticized in the West, but they still are an important moral pillar and key to Russia's future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

St. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Traditional family values are often controversial and criticized in the West, but they still are an important moral pillar and key to Russia's future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For our country, for the entire Russian society, traditional family values are extremely important. Oddly enough, this sometimes causes controversy, we are even criticized because of this. Of course, it is absolutely necessary to ensure everyone's freedoms, including the freedom of self-expression. However, I am still convinced that traditional family values are the most important moral pillar and the key to successful development both in the present and in the future," Putin said at the Eurasian Women's Forum.

The third iteration of the Eurasian Women's Forum, which gathers state officials, business and scientific communities, as well as prominent leaders of the feminist movement from across the world, opened on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

At the top of the forum's agenda are discussions on the growing demand for greater involvement of women in decision-making on such global issues as supporting innovations, developing digital economy, ensuring environmental security and supporting humanitarian and health projects.

