Traditionally Neutral European Countries Lose Their Status - Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The concept of neutrality in world politics has changed, and traditionally neutral European countries have now lost their status of intermediaries, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik in an interview on Wednesday.

"The concept of neutrality has changed, and those who pursued a policy of neutrality, like Finland and Sweden, are abandoning it by joining NATO.

Switzerland and Austria are politically neutral, but this is different from what they would have done 10 or 20 years ago. This leads to these countries no longer acting as partners for mediation, they are no longer used as a platform for negotiations," Kneissl told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

