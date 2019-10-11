(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) At least eight people died, 30 others were injured as a result of a traffic accident in Iraq when two buses collided, Iran's broadcasting media company IRIB reported on Friday.

The broadcaster added that one of the buses was carrying Iranian pilgrims.

Thousands of Shiite pilgrims flock to their holy places in Iraq, going to the memorial procession in honor of Imam Husayn (Arba'een), which is held every year in the Iraqi city of Karbala. The peak of mourning ceremonies is expected on October 19.