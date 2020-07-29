UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Accident In Southern Mali Leaves 22 People Killed, 21 Others Injured - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Traffic Accident in Southern Mali Leaves 22 People Killed, 21 Others Injured - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) At least 22 people died and 21 others have sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of a road accident in southern Mali, the country's Ministry of Transport and Urban Mobility said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the press release, a bus and a truck collided on the morning of Tuesday on a road between the towns of Kangaba and Bankoumana in the southwestern Malian region of Koulikoro.

"The preliminary toll of casualties includes 22 people killed (including 19 on the spot) and 21 people injured (including seven serious cases)," the ministry said.

According to the press release, the accident was a result of excess speeding and disregard for driving regulations by the vehicles.

All injured individuals were taken to a hospital in Mali's capital of Bamako.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicles Road Died Road Accident Mali Kangaba Koulikoro Bamako

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.