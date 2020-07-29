Traffic Accident in Southern Mali Leaves 22 People Killed, 21 Others Injured - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) At least 22 people died and 21 others have sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of a road accident in southern Mali, the country's Ministry of Transport and Urban Mobility said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the press release, a bus and a truck collided on the morning of Tuesday on a road between the towns of Kangaba and Bankoumana in the southwestern Malian region of Koulikoro.

"The preliminary toll of casualties includes 22 people killed (including 19 on the spot) and 21 people injured (including seven serious cases)," the ministry said.

According to the press release, the accident was a result of excess speeding and disregard for driving regulations by the vehicles.

All injured individuals were taken to a hospital in Mali's capital of Bamako.