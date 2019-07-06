UrduPoint.com
Traffic Accident Kills 8 In Northern India - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Traffic Accident Kills 8 in Northern India - Police

Eight people died and three were injured in a collision between a truck and a light van called tempo on Saturday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a police superintendent said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Eight people died and three were injured in a collision between a truck and a light van called tempo on Saturday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a police superintendent said.

"The accident took place at around 6.

30 am [23:30 GMT Sunday] on Dibiyapur-Bela road when the ill-fated tempo tried to overtake another tempo and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction," the superintendent was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

She said the casualties were all in the tempo, which was crashed by the truck. The injured were taken to a hospital. The India Today website said most of the dead were teachers going to a school function.

