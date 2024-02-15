Traffic accidents kill 214 in Vietnam during Lunar New Year holiday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 214 people and injured 504 others in seven days of the Lunar New Year holiday in Vietnam from Feb. 8 to 14, local media reported Thursday, citing the National Traffic Safety Committee.

A total of 541 traffic accidents occurred during the cited period, said the committee.

Among the accidents recorded, a total of 538 were road traffic accidents, which killed 212 people and injured 502 others.

Traffic police nationwide handled more than 29,000 cases of drink-driving violations and over 16,700 cases of speeding, according to the Traffic Police Department.