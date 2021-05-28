Traffic Along Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul Stopped Due to Tanker Accident - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Traffic along the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul has been stopped due to the accident of a tanker that lost control, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, the RAVA tanker with a cargo of oil, due to a failure of the steering control, began to drift towards the coast in the Yenikoy neighborhood and was stopped 300 meters before the coast by the coast guard tugs that urgently arrived at the scene.

Currently, the tanker has blocked traffic on the Bosphorus in both directions.