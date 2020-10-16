MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Bundesautobahn 1 (A1) highway in Germany's second largest city of Hamburg was blocked on Friday morning by demonstrators calling for the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, German media reported.

German Bild newspaper reported that around 200 people attended the rally. They held flags of Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as well as placards with slogans such as "We want peace," "No to a new Armenian Genocide by use of German weapons," and "Germany must stop aggression of NATO ally Turkey and sanction it."

According to the reports, the demonstration caused "traffic chaos" on the busy highway as it began at an early morning rush hour, around 6 am local time (04:00 GMT).

E-newspaper Focus said that the demonstration was aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing escalation of military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. The reports said the demonstration resulted in traffic jam stretching for many miles.

Hamburg police said on Twitter that the demonstration had ended around 9 am local time. The law enforcement reportedly had boats and helicopters mobilized throughout the three-hour period to ensure that the situation remained under control.