Traffic In Central Tbilisi Paralyzed Due To Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Traffic in Central Tbilisi Paralyzed Due to Protests

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Road traffic has been paralyzed in central Tbilisi as protesters have blocked the main street in the Georgian capital after the country's parliament failed to adopt constitutional changes on long-awaited electoral reform, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier this week, the Georgian parliament failed to pass legislation to switch the parliamentary election system from mixed to proportional representation. Representatives of various non-governmental organizations, the opposition and ordinary citizens of Georgia took to the streets, blocking central Rustaveli Avenue.

The number of protesters is also growing in front of the parliament building. It is expected that all opposition political forces will take part in the rally.

Nino Burjanadze, the chairman of Democratic Movement-United Georgia party and the former chairman of parliament, said on Wednesday that Georgia would face destabilization if the authorities failed to adopt the legislation.

Earlier in the day, she said that her party would join the protests.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Road Traffic Tbilisi Georgia All From Opposition

