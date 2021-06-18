UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic In Downtown Helsinki Partially Disrupted Over Climate Activists' Rally - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:13 PM

Traffic in Downtown Helsinki Partially Disrupted Over Climate Activists' Rally - Police

Traffic is partially disrupted in the center of the Finnish capital due to a rally held by activists from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, the Helsinki police said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Traffic is partially disrupted in the center of the Finnish capital due to a rally held by activists from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, the Helsinki police said on Friday.

Environmental activists launched the demonstration outside the building of the Finnish parliament on Thursday morning, demanding that the authorities declare a climate emergency and take urgent actions to combat climate change. Some 120 demonstrators spent the night in tents and sleeping bags to continue the protest the next day. On Friday morning, the police tried to convince the protesters to reschedule the protest, but the negotiations failed.

"The police have not intervened so far in the demonstration in the Mannerheimintie street. The police believe that the demonstration is not currently causing undue damage to traffic, public order and safety. The police constantly monitor the situation and assess it," the police said in a statement.

This is not the first demonstration by the movement in Helsinki. Last October, police used pepper spray to disperse the climate protesters, sparking a strong backlash in the country, including against the authorities, over the appropriateness of the use of force.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Traffic Helsinki October From

Recent Stories

Police gets physical remand of suspect who defraud ..

21 minutes ago

TECNO brings exciting discount offers on Daraz Mob ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses 'unwavering support' to Palesti ..

1 minute ago

Senate offers Fateha for security personnel martyr ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Return of Russian, US Ambassadors as I ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Liberal Democrats Seize Traditionally Conserv ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.