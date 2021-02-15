UrduPoint.com
Traffic In Turkey's Ankara, Istanbul Blocked By Heavy Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Traffic in Turkey's Ankara, Istanbul Blocked by Heavy Snowfall

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Turkey's central and northwestern regions have been hit by heavy snowfall, bringing traffic in Ankara and Istanbul to a standstill, Sputnik correspondents said on Monday.

On Sunday, Istanbul faced a record snowfall, making the local authorities cancel lessons in schools and suspend ferry services. Late on Monday, a traffic jam in the city was rated at 10 out of 10.

Ankara also suffered from a cyclone that paralyzed traffic in the capital and resulted in an increased number of road accidents. Engineering companies are currently working to manage the consequences of the weather conditions.

The Istanbul and Ankara airports are operating as normal, though some flights have been delayed.

According to the weather forecast, the snowfall in Istanbul and central Turkey may continue for up to five days.

