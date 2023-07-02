Open Menu

Traffic Jam At Crimea Bridge Entrance In Russia Stretching Over 4 Miles - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Traffic Jam at Crimea Bridge Entrance in Russia Stretching Over 4 Miles - Minister

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The wait time for vehicles to enter the Crimean Bridge from Russia's Krasnodar Territory has increased to five hours, with the bottleneck now stretching 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), Crimean Transport Minister Nikolai Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"There is a 7-kilometer traffic jam on the Krasnodar Territory-Republic of Crimea route on the Crimean Bridge as of 10:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT); the wait time is up to 5 hours," Lukashenko said on Telegram.

There is no traffic jam at the exit from Crimea, the minister added.

The bottleneck started to form at the Crimean Bridge's entrance in Krasnodar on Saturday. The Russian Transport Ministry's security agency said this was due to an influx of vehicles wishing to cross and the increase in the number of baggage items requiring inspection. It also said additional inspectors had been mobilized to work extra shifts and speed up the transit.

The wait line stretched 9 kilometers on Saturday but decreased to 5.5 kilometers on Sunday morning.

