Traffic jams and jubilation as Moscow emerges from virus lockdown

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :After months under lockdown, Moscow was back to life Tuesday as restrictions eased, luring sun baskers and strollers back to the streets -- along with the city's legendary traffic jams.

But all was not as before in the Russian capital, where face masks and gloves in shops and public transport remain compulsory.

Still, it was a welcome taste of freedom for city residents who have largely been inside since the government imposed lockdown measures at the end of March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I couldn't wait any longer. I need to go to the chemist's and pop into a shop," said 85-year-old Tamara Saldikova, after leaving her house for the first time in more than two months.

The retired engineer was stuck indoors in line with rules barring people over the age of 65 from leaving their homes.

"I'm a law-abiding citizen and I came out when I was allowed to," she told AFP from under a mask, adding that her son brought her essentials during her shut-in stretch.

She wasn't the only one out enjoying the sun Tuesday after the government lifted the unpopular restrictions in the capital -- the country's virus epicentre.

Pedestrians crowded the city's busy streets and honking cars and traffic fumes returned in force on the main road circling central Moscow.

Even the weather got in on the act with bright sun and soaring temperatures after weeks of record rainfall.

But the rapid exit from lockdown spurred scepticism as the city registered 1,572 new cases on Tuesday.

"I do have a few doubts about whether they should have cancelled all the lockdown measures so early," said Yulia Frolova, a 28-year-old dental technician, her face mask pulled down.

"I hope a second wave won't engulf half of Russia," she said, adding she also hopes "the statistics are true, that our medics are getting to the end of this", as the government has said.