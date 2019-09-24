UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Jams In Paris Region Over 250 Miles Long As Railway Workers Strike - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Traffic Jams in Paris Region Over 250 Miles Long as Railway Workers Strike - Reports

Traffic around Paris' suburbs was highly congested on Tuesday due to a railway workers' strike in protest of a looming pension overhaul, which caused regional trains to stop operating, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Traffic around Paris' suburbs was highly congested on Tuesday due to a railway workers' strike in protest of a looming pension overhaul, which caused regional trains to stop operating, media reported.

The French National Railway Company (SNCF) announced the strikes earlier in the day. Several regional train services have been canceled. Only 40 percent of the SNCF's Intercites network trains are operating, while 60 percent of the regional TER and 50 percent of the Transilien suburban trains are in operation. High-speed TGV trains are mostly all operating.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, at around 9:00 a.

m. (07:00 GMT) traffic jams in the Ile-de-France region, of which Paris is the capital, were over 475 kilometers (295 miles) long.

On September 13, metro workers of Paris' RATP transit operator held mass protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed universal pension plan.

Macron's new universal pension plan reform seeks to replace the existing do away with the existing state-funded system, which offers railway and metro workers special benefits, such as early retirement. On Tuesday, major French unions called on people in Paris and 150 other cities throughout the country to march in protest of the reforms.

Related Topics

Protest Company Metro Traffic Paris March September Media All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

16 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

46 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.