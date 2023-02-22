UrduPoint.com

Traffic Light Able To Recognize Armed Men Set Near School In St. Petersburg - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The first experimental traffic light capable of recognizing people with weapons and identifying passers-by behaving inappropriately has been installed near a school in the Kalininsky district in Russia's St. Petersburg, a local transport committee said on Wednesday.

"An experimental multifunctional traffic light appeared in the Kalininsky district at Torez Avenue, 21 ... The traffic light was placed near the secondary school „–76 as part of a pilot project to improve the safety of children near urban educational institutions and social facilities," the committee said in a statement, adding that the technology was able to identify people with weapons and citizens with "altered" psycho-physiological behavior.

The traffic light is equipped with a video surveillance camera with Face ID function, a lightning module and Wi-Fi. Built-in bright lights attract the attention of drivers and reduce the risk of accidents at night, the statement read.

The new multifunctional technology is currently working in test mode. If the experiment is successful, the number of such traffic lights will increase throughout the city, the committee said.

A similar pilot project is being implemented in Moscow, while in the cities of Tula, Oryol and Kirov, such multifunctional traffic lights are already operational.

