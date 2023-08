(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been resumed, according to the Telegram channel about the situation on the bridge.

Traffic was temporarily closed early on Wednesday. Everyone on the bridge and in the inspection area was urged to remain calm.

"The movement of vehicles on the Crimean Bridge has been resumed," according to the statement.