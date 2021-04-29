UrduPoint.com
Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Traffic on Prague-Bratislava Highway Halted After Explosives Found During Repairs - Police

Traffic on the highway connecting the Czech Republic's Prague and Slovakia's Bratislava has been temporarily halted after the Czech police found explosives during repair work, Czech police spokeswoman Dana Cirtkova announced on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Traffic on the highway connecting the Czech Republic's Prague and Slovakia's Bratislava has been temporarily halted after the Czech police found explosives during repair work, Czech police spokeswoman Dana Cirtkova announced on Thursday.

"During repair operations, a significant amount of explosives was found. These might be explosives that were used during the initial construction of the highway [in the 1960s and 1970s]. Mine clearance specialists are now working with the police to determine how to remove explosives. Traffic on the highway in both directions and repair work were temporarily stopped," Cirtkova told reporters.

