Traffic Police Officer Hit by Car Near Hotel Yubileiny in Downtown Minsk - Authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A traffic police officer was hit by a car near the hotel Yubileiny in the Belarusian capital, the Minsk City Police Department told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the officer was alive and an investigation was underway.

The country's opposition took to social media, speculating that the traffic officer had been shot and was allegedly in need of resuscitation.

"Nobody shot him, he was hit by a car. The circumstances are being investigated," the press service said.

The department noted that the traffic police officer was hospitalized and the resuscitation measures were not required.

The offender, 45, was later detained and police officers had to use firearms during the detention.

"The man, driving a Skoda, hit a traffic officer. The driver tried to escape from the site of the attack but was soon detained.

Traffic police had to use firearms in order to stop him," the Interior Ministry's spokesperson said.

The injured officer received medical treatment and was taken to a hospital, according to the ministry.

Unsanctioned mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the first election results showed incumbent President Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

During the first days of unrest, protesters erected barricades and hurled Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. The police responded with tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and detentions. According to the interior ministry, one man died while attempting to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers.