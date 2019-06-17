UrduPoint.com
Traffic Restored In Hong Kong As Protesters Left Main Streets - Reports

Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Traffic Restored in Hong Kong as Protesters Left Main Streets - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Protesters against amendments to the extradition law left on Monday main streets of Hong Kong, which allowed local authorities to restore traffic in the city, local media reported.

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of protesters blocked main streets of the city as well as government buildings despite Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's apologies over the controversial bill.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, the protesters have left the streets of Hong Kong voluntarily.

Chief Executive Lam announced Saturday after massive protests that she would suspend the extradition bill that would have permitted handing fugitives over to mainland China.

People in Hong Kong feared that the bill would erode the region's judicial independence. The city is a former UK colony, which was returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" pact.

