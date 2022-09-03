UrduPoint.com

Traffic Through Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Suspended - Turkish Coast Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Traffic Through Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Suspended - Turkish Coast Guard

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended due to the breakdown of a vessel en route from Istanbul to Ukraine, the Turkish Coast Guard says.

"Our tug boats 'Kurtarma-5' and 'Kurtarma-6,' as well as a coast guard boat, were promptly sent to the scene of the incident involving the 107m-long (351-foot-long) cargo ship Briza, which anchored in Kandilli due to a breakdown on its way from Istanbul to Ukraine.

Traffic on the strait is temporarily suspended," the Turkish Coast Guard said on Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, the LADY ZEHMA cargo ship ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. The vessel blocked maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait, but it was restored on Friday, after the ship was refloated.

