Trafficker Opens Fire on Police in St. Petersburg After Drug Laboratory Detected

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A man started fire on the police officers in the village of the St. Petersburg region in Russia after the law enforcers found his drug laboratory, the press office of the regional police reported on Saturday.

"In Leningrad Oblast [the St. Petersburg region] the police closed down a drug laboratory.

During the raid, the drug dealer opened fire on the policemen," the statement said.

The police reported that the 45-year old laboratory owner left the garden shed as he saw the policemen and then started firing a sawn-off hunting gun. A policeman shot the criminal in the leg.

The laboratory produced synthetic drugs and was located in the shed, where the laboratory equipment and chemicals for mephedrone production were later found. In the drug dealer's house the police spotted firearms in operation.