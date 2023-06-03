UrduPoint.com

Tragic Train Accident In Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises To 280

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2023 | 01:23 PM

Amid the horrific train crash, the authorities have declared a one-day state mourning.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) The death toll in the devastating train accident in the Indian state of Odisha has climbed to 280, with fears of more casualties as several people remain trapped in the wreckage, according to a report by India Today on Saturday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and was subsequently struck by the Howrah Superfast Express on a nearby track. Over 900 people are reported to be injured.

However, local publications in India have stated that a third train, believed to be a cargo train, was also involved in what is being described as the deadliest rail accident in the country in recent times.

The Indian authorities have called upon the army to provide support for the rescue operation, which is being led collaboratively by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire department, and other rescue teams.

Numerous ambulances and medical teams are diligently working to extricate the bodies and transport the injured to medical facilities. Hospitals have been placed on high alert, and additional doctors have been mobilized.

"The situation is under control.

Search and rescue operations are underway," stated Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, as reported by the publication.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level investigation into the derailment.

Unfortunately, train accidents are not uncommon in India, with numerous incidents occurring annually. However, the government has made significant investments and implemented technological upgrades to enhance railway safety, leading to a decline in such accidents in recent years.

According to Indian Railways, its network transports over 13 million people daily. However, the state-run monopoly has faced challenges due to aging infrastructure, resulting in a mixed safety record.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the incident and extended his condolences to the affected families. He has personally spoken to the railways' minister to stay informed about the situation and ensure that all necessary measures are taken.

Home Minister Amit Shah and other government officials have also expressed deep sorrow at the tragedy.

As rescue efforts persist, the Primary focus remains on saving lives and providing medical care to the injured. The authorities are coordinating their actions to ensure a timely and efficient responseto the situation.

