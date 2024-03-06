Trailblazing Green Development Along Belt And Road
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM
To boost green development of Belt and Road, we must adhere to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. It is essential to strengthen international cooperation, promote green technology, and policy support for green finance
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) To boost green development of Belt and Road, we must adhere to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. It is essential to strengthen international cooperation, promote green technology, and policy support for green finance.
We should also strengthen the alignment with green international standards and enhance the development of green Belt and Road," said Wang Tongzhou in an interview with China Economic Net.
Regarding green development, Wang, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairman of Beijing-based China Communications Construction Co Ltd, put forward four specific suggestions.
Firstly, he appealed for stronger policy guidance and institutional support. "We can establish a coordination mechanism for overseas investments by state-owned enterprises, where enterprises should mutually support each other in expanding overseas operations."
"Secondly, we look forward to more support for the development, promotion, and application of green technology.
We should reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption of the whole industrial chain, and establish several green BRI project benchmarks," Wang said.
Thirdly, he suggested that we should actively convey China's confidence in green development to the world, promote the alignment of the green BRI construction with the cooperation on climate change and biodiversity under the UN framework.
"We should also enhance the global application of the "Two Mountains" concept introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping by executing green infrastructure, green energy and green transportation projects."
"Fourthly, we should accelerate the adoption of green standards, actively promote domestic green investment standards, participate in the development of international green standards, and facilitate the global dissemination of China's regulations and standards.
With these efforts, more enterprises will be encouraged to actively explore the mode and path of internationalizing Chinese standards and technologies through project construction," Wang noted.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
More Stories From World
-
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks3 minutes ago
-
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmizi3 minutes ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House31 minutes ago
-
China disaster warning technology to enhance Pakistan climate resilience18 minutes ago
-
UK govt woos voters with more pre-election tax cuts34 minutes ago
-
Nikki Haley: UN ambassador, governor -- but not president8 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway after vessel 'struck' off Yemen: security firm8 minutes ago
-
Envoys push for Gaza truce before Ramazan starts next week8 minutes ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins as Haley to drop out8 minutes ago
-
Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries3 hours ago
-
Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh3 hours ago
-
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 20233 hours ago