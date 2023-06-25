VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Train and bus stations in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are working normally, tickets are on sale and traffic in all directions is on schedule, the Rostov Region government said on Sunday.

"Bus and train stations are working as usual. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule. There is no rush," the authorities told journalists.

The authorities added that people are returning to Rostov-on-Don after the weekend and there are no traffic jams on the roads.

On Saturday, the regional government canceled all runs that the main bus station of Rostov-on-Don took or sent.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the Wagner Group head, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that the members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in Saturday's events would not be prosecuted, given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.