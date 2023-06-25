Open Menu

Train, Bus Stations In Russia's Rostov-on-Don Work Normally - Regional Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Train, Bus Stations in Russia's Rostov-on-Don Work Normally - Regional Authorities

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Train and bus stations in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are working normally, tickets are on sale and traffic in all directions is on schedule, the Rostov Region government said on Sunday.

"Bus and train stations are working as usual. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule. There is no rush," the authorities told journalists.

The authorities added that people are returning to Rostov-on-Don after the weekend and there are no traffic jams on the roads.

On Saturday, the regional government canceled all runs that the main bus station of Rostov-on-Don took or sent.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the Wagner Group head, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that the members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in Saturday's events would not be prosecuted, given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Traffic Sale Rostov Vladimir Putin Belarus Criminals Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

6 minutes ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

3 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

4 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World