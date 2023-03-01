UrduPoint.com

Train Carrying 2 Propane Tankers Derails In Florida

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Five rail cars and two propane tankers have derailed in Manatee County, Florida, county officials said on Tuesday.

"Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment involving five railcars and two propane tankers in the 7200 block of 16th Street East (near Tallevast Road). No injuries nor leakage have been reported," the Manatee County Government said in a statement.

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff's Office personnel have been deployed to the scene.

Manatee Public Safety personnel are also assisting with the clearing of the tracks, which may be delayed due to the necessity of removing the propane from the downed tankers before they can be moved, the statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail, and crews will continue to monitor the situation, according to the statement.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.

The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment.

More Stories From World

