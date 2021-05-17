Train Carrying Fertilizer Derails in Iowa, Some 80 Nearby Residents Evacuated - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A train carrying fertilizer has derailed and caught fire in the US state of Iowa, prompting evacuation of about 80 nearby residents, media reported.

"At around 2 p.m. CT, May 16, a Union Pacific train derailed approximately 47 rail cars near Sibley, Iowa," Union Pacific Railroad Company said in a Sunday statement, as quoted by ABC news.

According to the company, the accident saw no immediate reports of injuries or deaths but dozens of residents were evacuated. The Sibley City Administrator, Glenn Anderson, told the broadcaster that the train's fuel had caught fire during the derailment.

"Individuals and families displaced from their home are welcome at the center where volunteers are on hand to assist those impacted. At this time, overnight accommodations are not being provided, but the Red Cross is monitoring the situation and is prepared to provide lodging, if the need arises," the Iowa Red Cross said on Facebook.

The investigation into the reasons as to why the train derailed is underway.