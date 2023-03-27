UrduPoint.com

Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails In North Dakota - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 08:41 PM

A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, Valley News Live reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, Valley news Live reported.

Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.

m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt.

Authorities said there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report.

The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.

