Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails In North Dakota - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 08:41 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Monday in Richland County, North Dakota, Valley news Live reported.
Thirty-one of the train's 70 cars derailed around 1:00 a.
m. about one mile south of Wyndmere, resulting in a small leak of petroleum used to make asphalt.
Authorities said there was no danger posed to the public, according to the report.
The clean-up efforts are expected to last 7-10 days.