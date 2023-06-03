Train Collision in Eastern India Claims Lives of 233 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The death toll in a train collision in the Indian state of Odisha has reached 233, Reuters reported, citing an official.

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported that at least 207 people were killed and 900 were injured in a collision between a passenger and freight train that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India.

The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, 10 to 12 cars derailed. After a while, another passenger train crashed into them, as a result, three or four more cars with people derailed.