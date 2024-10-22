Open Menu

Train Collision In UK Leaves One Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A man was killed while 15 others were injured as two trains collided at low speed in Wales, UK, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Monday near Llanbrynmair in Powys, British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement.

Multiple emergency services, including the coastguard, local police, ambulance, and fire departments responded to the situation, the press release said, adding that the injured were taken to hospital and their wounds are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

All passengers were evacuated from both trains, according to the statement.

“We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening’s incident.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support,” Superintendent Andrew Morgan said.

“British Transport Police are working at pace, along with our colleagues in emergency services and the rail industry, to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision. Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.”

"My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening," Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said on X. "I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night."

