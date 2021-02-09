Train departs virus-hit Shijiazhuang as restrictions lifted

(@FahadShabbir)

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The first train from the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang departed on Tuesday after a nearly monthlong suspension of the city's train services due to a COVID-19 resurgence, according to local authorities.

The train left Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, at 6:13 a.m.

and traveled to Hengshui, another city in the province.

The city last month tightened travel controls to curb the spread of the virus, taking measures including suspending public transport, passenger flights, trains and long-distance coach services, as well as restricting highway traffic.

Hebei reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic infections on Monday.