Train Derailment In Canada's Saskatchewan Causes Fire, Prompts Emergency Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) A train derailment in Canada's Saskatchewan province has caused the closure of a highway and prompted an emission emergency alert after a fire broke out in the wreckage, the Highway Hotline said.

The Highway Hotline is a service provided by the Saskatchewan government that advises of real time travel alerts in the province.

"A train has derailed near Macoun, about 20km northwest of Estevan. This is a dangerous scene and fire is present. RCMP is rerouting traffic from Highway 39 and entrances to Macoun are blocked.

Avoid the area if at all possible," the Highway Hotline said via Twitter on Thursday.

The service added that visibility is significantly affected by smoke from the blaze and that delays of up to six hours should be expected if transiting through Highway 39.

In a separate tweet, Alert Ready, Canada's public alerting system issued a warning, asked residents living within a 2200-meters area of the accident to remain vigilant as they may be requested to evacuate the area.

"Please avoid highway 39," the alerting system said.

