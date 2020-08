The train derailment in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has resulted in serious injuries, Scottish First Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The train derailment in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has resulted in serious injuries, Scottish First Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday.

"The emergency services are currently on site near Stonehaven and a major incident has been declared.

Although details are still emerging, I am afraid to say there are reports of serious injuries. My immediate thoughts are with those involved," Sturgeon said, as quoted by the Scottish National Party.

According to the LBC broadcaster, the derailment has resulted in at lest one fatality.