Train Derailment in Springfield Poses No Toxic Chemical Threat - Transport Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Hazardous materials were not released during the most recent Norfolk Southern train derailment in the US state of Ohio, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

On Saturday, a train belonging to the Norfolk Southern transportation company derailed in Ohio's Clark County. According to US media reports, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling through the town of Springfield.

"I have been briefed by FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) leadership and spoke with (Ohio) Governor (Mike) DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely," Buttigieg said on Twitter after the accident.

DeWine also tweeted that he did not believe that hazardous materials were involved in the train derailment in Springfield.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner told NBC news' "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "This train may have been empty. It looks like hazardous material is not going to be a threat to the community."

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency asked local residents on Saturday to shelter-in-place following the train derailment.

Residents have also been asked to find alternate routes to avoid driving close to the site of the accident.

Buttigieg tweeted on Sunday that he was ready to "work with anyone who's serious about strengthening accountability and safety for freight railroads."

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.