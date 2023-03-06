UrduPoint.com

Train Derailment In Springfield Poses No Toxic Chemical Threat - Transport Secretary

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Train Derailment in Springfield Poses No Toxic Chemical Threat - Transport Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Hazardous materials were not released during the most recent Norfolk Southern train derailment in the US state of Ohio, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

On Saturday, a train belonging to the Norfolk Southern transportation company derailed in Ohio's Clark County. According to US media reports, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling through the town of Springfield.

"I have been briefed by FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) leadership and spoke with (Ohio) Governor (Mike) DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely," Buttigieg said on Twitter after the accident.

DeWine also tweeted that he did not believe that hazardous materials were involved in the train derailment in Springfield.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner told NBC news' "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "This train may have been empty. It looks like hazardous material is not going to be a threat to the community."

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency asked local residents on Saturday to shelter-in-place following the train derailment.

Residents have also been asked to find alternate routes to avoid driving close to the site of the accident.

Buttigieg tweeted on Sunday that he was ready to "work with anyone who's serious about strengthening accountability and safety for freight railroads."

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Governor Palestine Water Twitter Company Died Springfield Norfolk SITE February May Sunday Cancer Media From

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

2 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

6 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

8 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.