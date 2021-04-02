Train Derailment in Taiwan Kills 51 People, Including French Citizen - Transport Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A total of 51 people, including a French national, died and nearly 150 others got injured on Friday in the train derailment accident in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien, Deputy Transport Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said.

Earlier in the day, the TVBS broadcaster reported that 54 people died and 156 were injured following the incident.

According to the official, 496 people in total were inside the train.

"The final confirmed death toll is 51, including one citizen of France, the driver, the assistant driver and 49 passengers were killed, 146 injured receive the necessary assistance, some have left," Wang said, as quoted by Taiwan's Central news Agency.

The accident occurred at 09:28 local time (01:28 GMT) in a tunnel in the Hualien county. The Taroko Express train was traveling from Xinbei in northern Taiwan to Taitung in the southeast.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident was caused by poorly parked construction equipment on a slope near the railway tracks, from where it slipped and collided with the train.