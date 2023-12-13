Open Menu

Train Derailment Leaves One Dead In Bangladesh

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Train derailment leaves one dead in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) One person was killed when seven compartments of a train were derailed on an overpass in Gazipur near the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday.

The crash which occurred around 4:00 a.

m. local time on Wednesday left roughly eight people injured, Hanif Ali, chief of local Joydebpur Railway Station, told journalists.

"One person was killed on the spot when seven bogies of the train including the engine, went off the tracks," he added.

