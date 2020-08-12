UrduPoint.com
Train Derails In Scotland, Emergency Services At Scene - British Transport Police

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:16 PM

A train derailed in Aberdeenshire in Scotland; police, medical help and a fire brigade are at the scene of the incident, the British Transport Police said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A train derailed in Aberdeenshire in Scotland; police, medical help and a fire brigade are at the scene of the incident, the British Transport Police said Wednesday.

"We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed. Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am [8:43 GMT] and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade," the police said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

