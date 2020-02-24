UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th February 2020

Train Going From Italy to Austria Stopped Amid Coronavirus Fears - Interior Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) A train heading from Venice to Munich was stopped at the border with Austria on suspicion that two passengers could be infected with the new coronavirus, the Austrian Interior Ministry informs.

The train was stopped on Sunday evening at the Brenner Pass in the Alps, the ministry said in a statement, adding that further procedures are being discussed with the Italian authorities.

"We take the situation in Italy very seriously and are in close coordination with the Italian authorities," Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said in a Sunday statement.

Nehammer stressed that there is no need to panic in Austria as the country is "well prepared."

Austrian train operator OBB was informed by the Italian State Railways of two people with a fever on the train going to Munich from Venice, according to the Interior Ministry. The train is currently on Italian territory. Train passage through the Brenner Pass has been halted in both directions.

On Sunday, Italy reported the third death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Italy has registered more than 150 coronavirus cases across five of its regions.

