Train Hits 4 Migrants in Calais in Northern France, 1 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A regional train in the northern French city of Calais collided with four migrants resulting in one dead, one severely injured, and two others with light injuries, the media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late on Thursday when the migrants were walking down the railways of the Calais-Dunkirk direction, according to the LCI news outlet.

About 2,000 refugees are currently accommodated in Calais, which serves as the main coastal point of departure for migrants trying to reach the United Kingdom across the English Channel.