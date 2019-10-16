UrduPoint.com
Train Services In Protest-Affected Catalonia Halted Due To Sabotage On Tracks - Reports

Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

High-speed trains between Spain's Barcelona and Figueres stopped running on Wednesday morning because a fiber optics cable, which rail operators have said was "cut intentionally," was found along the tracks, media reported, citing sources from Spain's Administrator of Railway Infrastructures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) High-speed trains between Spain's Barcelona and Figueres stopped running on Wednesday morning because a fiber optics cable, which rail operators have said was "cut intentionally," was found along the tracks, media reported, citing sources from Spain's Administrator of Railway Infrastructures.

The Barcelona-Figueres train line is located in Spain's semi-autonomous region of Catalonia, where mass protests have continued since Monday following an unpopular Supreme Court ruling.

According to the sources, as cited by Spain's Efe news outlet, trains stopped operating at 6:40 a.

m. (04:40 GMT).

When train services will resume is still unknown since technicians working on the problem are still waiting for equipment to arrive at the scene, the sources said.

On Monday, Spain's top court sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years over their involvement in organizing the unauthorized 2017 independence referendum in the semi-autonomous region. Violent protests ensued, with over 130 people reported injured and at least 50 people detained.

