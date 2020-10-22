UrduPoint.com
Train Station In France's Lyon Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:35 PM

Train Station in France's Lyon Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

The Part-Dieu railway station in the French city of Lyon was evacuated following a bomb threat on Thursday, the BFM TV broadcaster reported, adding that the police operation was underway at the site

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Part-Dieu railway station in the French city of Lyon was evacuated following a bomb threat on Thursday, the BFM tv broadcaster reported, adding that the police operation was underway at the site.

The police warned on Twitter to stay far from the site of the ongoing operation.

The broadcaster added that the train schedule was disrupted due to the incident.

