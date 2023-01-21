UrduPoint.com

Train Traffic At Machu Picchu In Peru Suspended As Protesters Demolish Railways - Company

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Train Traffic at Machu Picchu in Peru Suspended as Protesters Demolish Railways - Company

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Train traffic in the direction of the world famous Inca citadel Machu Picchu in Peru has been temporarily suspended as protesters demolished the railways leading to the site, a railway company said on Friday.

The Andean nation has been gripped by violent protests since last month, when President Pedro Castillo was arrested on rebellion charges for trying to dissolve the country's congress.

"Ferrocarril Transandino S.A., a concessionaire of the railway in the country's south and southwest, informs the public and railway operators that we have to suspend the operation of the railways between Cusco, Ollantaytambo, Machupicchu and the hydroelectric station," the statement read.

Local media reported that rails and railway sleepers had been demolished in the area covering several dozens of meters, which forced railway operators to suspend traffic due to security concerns.

Thousands across Peru have been demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte, who took over as president after Castillo was deposed, and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.

At least 53 people have died since the start of the protests, according to media reports.

