Train Wagons To Export 1 Mln Tonnes Of Grain Arriving In Zaporizhzhia Region - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Train wagons needed for exportation of one million tonnes of grain from the Zaporizhzhia region are arriving there, acting governor of the region Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Train wagons needed for exportation of one million tonnes of grain from the Zaporizhzhia region are arriving there, acting governor of the region Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

Balitsky said he had already addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding this issue in March.

"You gave an order on this issue that has been somewhat frozen. We needed 600 wagons to export a million tonnes of grain that we have accumulated now. We had a meeting on the wagons with Dmitry Patrushev (Russia's Minister of Agriculture), we got all the support, we are getting the wagons now, the process is on," Balitsky told Putin during a meeting.

Balitksy also said he had requested a $6.2 million (500 million rubles) credit for the "State Grain Operator" company. This issue is not resolved yet since Promsvyazbank has not allocated the money, but the process is underway, he said.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

