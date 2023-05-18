UrduPoint.com

Train With Grain Derails Near Simferopol Due To Intervention Of Outsiders - Railway Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Train With Grain Derails Near Simferopol Due to Intervention of Outsiders - Railway Firm

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A cargo train carrying grain derailed on Thursday near Simferopol as a result of the involvement of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport, with the incident resulting in no injuries and casualties, the Crimea Railway company said on Thursday.

"Today, on May 18, 2023, a freight train derailed as a result of the interference of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport. There are no casualties. There is no environmental threat," the company said on Telegram.

The cars derailed on a railway stretch between the railway stations of Chistenkoe and Pochtovoe earlier in the day, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, specified.

The train traffic was immediately suspended and emergency trains were sent to the site, he added.

The Grand Service Express transportation company told Sputnik there had been no passenger trains in the area where the railway accident took place.

Meanwhile, Crimean Transport Minister Nikolai Lukashenko said that at least eight cars had derailed, adding that the traffic was expected to be resumed by Thursday evening.

