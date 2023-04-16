UrduPoint.com

Train With Hazardous Materials Derails In Maine - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Train With Hazardous Materials Derails in Maine - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) A freight train with hazardous materials has derailed near Rockwood, in the US state of Maine, Governor Janet Mills said.

"I have been briefed on the train derailment that occurred earlier today in Somerset County. The Maine Forest Service & Maine DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), along with local emergency personnel, have responded.

Officials on site indicate that there is no threat to public health or safety," Mills said on Twitter on Saturday.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue informed about the Saturday derailment via social media and advised local residents to stay clear.

No evacuation orders were issued.

According to US media reports, none of the hazardous materials aboard the train caught fire, but a small forest fire did occur after the accident, which was contained later on Saturday.

CBS said that three rail employees were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Governor Social Media Twitter SITE Media

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

5 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

6 hours ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

6 hours ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.