Train With Hazardous Materials Derails in Maine - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) A freight train with hazardous materials has derailed near Rockwood, in the US state of Maine, Governor Janet Mills said.

"I have been briefed on the train derailment that occurred earlier today in Somerset County. The Maine Forest Service & Maine DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), along with local emergency personnel, have responded.

Officials on site indicate that there is no threat to public health or safety," Mills said on Twitter on Saturday.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue informed about the Saturday derailment via social media and advised local residents to stay clear.

No evacuation orders were issued.

According to US media reports, none of the hazardous materials aboard the train caught fire, but a small forest fire did occur after the accident, which was contained later on Saturday.

CBS said that three rail employees were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.