(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A trainer civil aircraft has crashed in Turkey's southern Antalya province, media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) A trainer civil aircraft has crashed in Turkey's southern Antalya province, media reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Antalya's Manavgat district, the NTV broadcaster specified.

Rescue teams and doctors have already arrived to the site of the crash. No injuries have been reported so far.