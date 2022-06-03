UrduPoint.com

Trainer O'Brien Wins Record 41st British Classic As Tuesday Takes Oaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Trainer O'Brien wins record 41st British classic as Tuesday takes Oaks

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien trained a record 41st British classic winner on Friday as his filly Tuesday won the Epsom Oaks in a thrilling finish

Epsom, United Kingdom, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien trained a record 41st British classic winner on Friday as his filly Tuesday won the Epsom Oaks in a thrilling finish.

O'Brien, 52, won his 10th Oaks to add to seven wins in the 1000 Guineas, ten 2000 Guineas, eight Derbies and six St Legers.

He breaks a record he held with 19th century English trainer John Scott.

Tuesday just edged out unlucky favourite Emily Upjohn, who had stumbled at the start and lost a lot of ground only to incredibly make it up under Frankie Dettori.

However, it was Ryan Moore and Tuesday -- on her third birthday to boot -- who just held on to emulate her sister Minding who won the 2016 Oaks.

"She has so much class, I always thought she had and even here when she idled a bit she found that bit extra eventually," said Moore.

"I always thought I would win." Moore said his admiration for O'Brien knew no bounds.

"He is incredible, his attention to detail," said Moore.

"We have not seen his like before and are unlikely to in the future," added the 38-year-old Englishman.

O'Brien, never one to blow his own trumpet, said the win was "incredible" and praised the team form his stables in County Tipperary.

Dettori though was distraught at his misfortune.

"She lost her footing at the break from the stalls and nearly fell over," said the Italian.

"She would have won but for that."

Related Topics

Century Ireland 2016 From

Recent Stories

AJK President urges Federal Govt to take Yasin Mal ..

AJK President urges Federal Govt to take Yasin Malik's case to ICJ

2 minutes ago
 RPO hold Khuli Katchery to address grievances of c ..

RPO hold Khuli Katchery to address grievances of citizens

2 minutes ago
 PML-N committed to bring country out of economic c ..

PML-N committed to bring country out of economic crisis: Daniyal Aziz

2 minutes ago
 Activation of Sindh Public Service Commission disc ..

Activation of Sindh Public Service Commission discussed

2 minutes ago
 New Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee to ..

New Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene on July 25-29 - Peders ..

5 minutes ago
 US Congressman Introduces Bill to Reform Pentagon' ..

US Congressman Introduces Bill to Reform Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Po ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.