Epsom, United Kingdom, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien trained a record 41st British classic winner on Friday as his filly Tuesday won the Epsom Oaks in a thrilling finish.

O'Brien, 52, won his 10th Oaks to add to seven wins in the 1000 Guineas, ten 2000 Guineas, eight Derbies and six St Legers.

He breaks a record he held with 19th century English trainer John Scott.

Tuesday just edged out unlucky favourite Emily Upjohn, who had stumbled at the start and lost a lot of ground only to incredibly make it up under Frankie Dettori.

However, it was Ryan Moore and Tuesday -- on her third birthday to boot -- who just held on to emulate her sister Minding who won the 2016 Oaks.

"She has so much class, I always thought she had and even here when she idled a bit she found that bit extra eventually," said Moore.

"I always thought I would win." Moore said his admiration for O'Brien knew no bounds.

"He is incredible, his attention to detail," said Moore.

"We have not seen his like before and are unlikely to in the future," added the 38-year-old Englishman.

O'Brien, never one to blow his own trumpet, said the win was "incredible" and praised the team form his stables in County Tipperary.

Dettori though was distraught at his misfortune.

"She lost her footing at the break from the stalls and nearly fell over," said the Italian.

"She would have won but for that."